75% Of Americans Say Country Is Racist On The Anniversary Of George Floyd’s Murder

One year after the death of George Floyd and the subsequent nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, America continues to struggle with resolving tensions between race and justice.

Our new Axios-Ipsos Hard Truths polling uses robust samples of white, Black, Hispanic, and Asian Americans to investigate attitudes towards the impacts of race, police reform, and differing lived experiences.

Most noteworthy is the finding that in traffic stops, Black Americans are three times more likely than white Americans to report police officers unholstering a weapon.