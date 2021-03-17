8 People Killed In Shootings At Three Separate Massage Parlours Across Atlanta

PA Images

A man has been arrested under suspicion of carrying out a spree of shootings across massage parlours in Atlanta, Georgia.

The 21-year-old gunman is believed to have opened fire at three separate parlours in the city, leading to the deaths of eight people.

The attacks began around 5pm local time, when he shot five people at Youngs Asian Massage Parlour. Two of the five died at the scene, while another two sadly died in hospital from their injuries.

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Captain Jay Bake confirmed the two who died at the parlour were two Asian women.

PA Images

Less than an hour later, a robbery took place at Gold Spa, where police tragically discovered the bodies of three women.

While attending the scene, shots were also fired at Aromatherapy Spa across the street, in which one woman was killed.

It’s believed all the victims were Asian, with South Korea’s Foreign Ministry confirming that four of the victims were of Korean descent.

Surveillance footage identified a car that was at all three locations at the time of the shootings, Sky News reported.

PA Images

Police then pursued the vehicle and used a ‘pursuit intervention technique’ (PIT) to cause the car to spin out of control. Robert Aaron Long, the driver of the car, was then taken into custody ‘without incident’.

Crisp County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its Facebook:

Around 8:00 PM Crisp County Sheriffs Office received information from Sheriff Frank Reynolds that a wanted suspect was traveling south on GA401/I75. A 2007 black Hyundai Tucson was spotted south around mile marker 101 by Georgia State Patrol and Crisp County Deputies. A GSP Trooper performed a PIT manoeuvre around the 93 mile marker. The suspect was arrested without incident and transported to the Crisp County Detention Center.

The shootings come after Asian Americans have been subjected to a handful of attacks across the country that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the US.

In the wake of the recent shootings, the police have dispatched officers to check nearby similar businesses and have increased patrols in the area, according to KWQC. They had also dispatched officers to these businesses while the shootings were taking place.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told Sky News they are deploying counterterrorism officers to Asian communities throughout New York City out of caution following the attacks.