80-Year-Old Icon’s ‘Toyboy’, 35, Breaks Silence On Their Relationship

The Egyptian ‘toyboy’ whose sexual escapades with an 80-year-old pensioner made Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield blush has insisted their love is genuine.

Mohamed Ahmed Ibriham, 35, met Iris Jones on Facebook last year and the 80-year-old quickly flew to Egypt to meet him. However, people soon started to question whether their relationship was the real deal, asking whether Mohammed was simply with Iris for her money.

‘Toyboy’ Mohammed, who is 45 years younger than Iris, has insisted this isn’t the case, saying people might be sceptical of their relationship but that has no bearing on his feelings for the woman he loves.

Iris and Mohammed first made headlines because of their large age gap, leading the iconic pensioner to defend their relationship earlier this week on ITV’s This Morning.

Speaking to Phil and Holly, Iris didn’t hold back any details when asked about the couple’s first night together, saying she was unable to walk the following day because of how ‘rough’ the sex had been.

She explained:

The first night – pretty rough, it was rough. Nobody has been with me for 35 years, I thought I was a virgin again. Can I say what we used? A whole tube of KY Jelly. And the thing is, I couldn’t walk the next day, I felt as if I had been riding a horse. Saddle sore wasn’t in it.

Speaking from his home in Giza, south of Cairo, Mohammed gave fewer details away, describing the night as ‘beautiful’ to the MailOnline. He added: ‘It was very passionate and felt special holding such a wonderful soul.’

Mohammed vehemently denied he was with Iris for any reason other than he loves her, stating:

People think I am with her for all the wrong reasons. I know Britain is a beautiful country and a lot of people want to go there but I’m not bothered. I’m prepared to live with her anywhere in the world. I don’t care where we live or how rich or poor she is, I just want to be with Iris. At the end of the day, which country she wants to make her home is her choice; it can be either Britain or Egypt.

The 35-year-old said it ‘doesn’t matter how old she is or what she looks like’ when you’re a man who has ‘fall[en] in love with a woman’, adding: ‘It might seem a bit strange having a wife who is 20 years older than your mother but that’s love. It makes you blind.’

Iris first struck up a conversation with Mohammed last summer on a Facebook group about atheism, with the 35-year-old declaring his love for her online. He said his feelings were confirmed when he saw Iris for the first time at Cairo airport last November.

He explained:

I was very nervous but the moment I laid eyes on her I knew that it was true love. I’m a very lucky man to have found a woman like this. It’s not her appearance that interests me but what is inside. She has great mind and loving heart.

Within hours, the couple decided to get married and took part in an informal wedding ceremony that does not need to be registered with authorities, but that allows them to share a bed. This is because by law in Egypt, a western woman cannot share a room with an Egyptian man unless they are married.

Although Iris’s sons, 54-year-old Steve and 53-year-old Darren, have expressed concerns over their relationship, Mohammed said he is excited about meeting her friends and family at some point.

Iris is due to return to Egypt next month so her marriage with Mohammed can be registered with the British embassy.

We wish them both every happiness, especially Iris because she’s an actual icon. You go, girl.