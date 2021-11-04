80-Year-Old Woman Goes Missing While Out Looking For Her Missing Son And His Friend

Tulsa County Sheriff

Authorities in Oklahoma are concerned about the wellbeing of an 80-year-old woman who went missing while looking for her missing son and his friend.

Glenda Parton was last seen on October 25 before she set out to look for her 59-year-old son, Dwayne Selby, and his 76-year-old friend, Jack Grimes.

The pair had last been seen on or around October 22 and were on their way to a horse show in Fort Worth, Texas, when they vanished.

The car they were driving, a red Ford Taurus, had been abandoned, and on October 31 hunters came across human remains that were identified as belonging to Grimes. His cause of death was ruled a homicide.

Parton’s red 2016 Kia Rio was found on the side of the road the day after she was last seen, and after finding Grimes’ body Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado said authorities ‘can’t rule out the possibility that Dwayne and Glenda were also met with foul play’.

According to NBC News, he added: ‘We have no idea at this point whether they’re alive or not.’

Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday, November 2, Regalado said Parton, Selby and Grimes were related, and all three were in the horse business.

He commented: ‘I’m not familiar with the horse business so I don’t know how rough it is or not. I know a lot of money goes through that and often when you’re dealing with a lot of money, things can happen.’

The sheriff has asked the ‘tight-knit’ community to contact the sheriff’s office to report anything that may seem out of place with regards to the trio. He has also asked members of the public to alert the office to any evidence they may find, though discouraged people from speculating about the case online.