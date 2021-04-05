8,000 Tourists Allowed Into UK Every Day Despite Brits Being Banned From Travel

There are hundreds upon hundreds of arrivals up and down the UK every day from people who are basically coming here on a two-week holiday.

There are no grounds to refuse them — arriving during a pandemic isn’t one of them.

As long as they’ve got an address where they say they’ll quarantine, and they’ve completed their pre-departure tests, they’ve got their certificates and everything else, they’ve got means and a return ticket, we’ve got no grounds to refuse them.