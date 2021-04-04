82-Year-Old Man Thwarts Armed Carjacker Trying to Rob His Car

Atlanta Police Department

Police have released footage showing an 82-year-old man fighting a teenager who tried to steal his car.

In a bid to find the attempted car thief, City of Atlanta Police Department released the video where the man can be seen wrestling the young man to the ground.

The ordeal took place March 11 at a gas station in the city. CCTV footage shows the tall, slim teenager loitering around the station until the 82-year-man pulls up in his car.

Approaching the elderly man, the pair briefly converse until the suspect pulls out a gun and, police say, demanded that he was given the keys to the car, New York Post reports.

See the altercation here:

Before you know it, the elderly man pounces on the thug and wrestles him to the ground despite being several decades his senior.

While the teen got the better of the fight and managed to get back inside the car, he appeared unable to start the vehicle and fled the scene as a consequence.

After the suspect fled, the victim’s keys were found on the pavement near the gas station.

Fortunately the victim didn’t end up with any serious injuries, but did express to the authorities that he’d hurt his arm during the ordeal.

Atlanta Police Department

The police have only just released the footage of the theft attempt from nearly a month ago and are now appealing for help from the public in identifying the young man.

Discussing last month’s events, as per 11Alive, they said, ‘After the tussle, the suspect pointed the firearm again and asked him “you wanna die?” He told him no and ran towards the store.’

If you’ve got information that can help the police in their inquiries, call Crime Stoppers Atlanta on 404-577-8477 or visit the website.

