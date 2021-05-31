83% Of Schoolchildren Never Got A Full Lesson On Tulsa Race Massacre, Survey Finds
It will be the 100th anniversary of the Tusla Race Massacre this week, but 83% of Oklahomans were never taught about it.
The Tusla Race Massacre saw city officials arm a white mob and destroy the predominantly Black Greenwood District in Tulsa, Oklahoma. When the massacre happened in 1921, the district was regarded as ‘Black Wall Street’.
Despite the violence seeing between 100 to 300 people die and many Black people leave the area, it was largely not recognised by educational institutions. So much so, The Oklahoman surveyed 305 people and found 83% of Oklahoma natives were not taught about what many regard as the single worst incident of racial violence in US history.
On the back of the finding, Oklahomans have discussed this ignored history.
State Senator Kevin Matthews has gone into detail about how he felt after receiving footage of the massacre from his great-uncle, telling USA Today:
I watched it, and I thought it was a fictional movie. I couldn’t stop looking at it. It was shocking to me. I couldn’t understand how I could get to be an adult and not know this story.
I call it a conspiracy of silence. It was purposely not talked about. It’s almost like things that happen in your family that you’re not proud of — people don’t talk about it. I think it’s something our city and state aren’t that proud of and didn’t want to talk about.
Matthews went on to note that silenced issues are still a problem in the United States, ‘Just like we went 100 years and didn’t want to talk about the ’21 race massacre, today we do not want to talk about the sensitive issues of race in our state and across our country.’
It seems that Matthews’ experience is shared by many others, and Joy Hofmeister, Oklahoma’s state superintendent of public schools, said it was ‘very common’ for students not to be taught about what happened. This appears to be changing as teachers recognise the importance of educating students about the massacre.
Tulsa teacher E.J. Green, 23, discussed the importance of teaching students about the massacre:
My kids deserve to have a success story. They deserve to have a story where people made it, where their people were seen and powerful and allowed to express themselves.
Part of the reason this event had been overlooked by history was because of the lack of records that were kept and the fact that public schools weren’t instructed to teach the topic until 2002. Furthermore, the education requirement enforced in 2002 was only a vague understanding before a more specific curriculum was outlined in 2012 guidelines.
