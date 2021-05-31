83% Of Schoolchildren Never Got A Full Lesson On Tulsa Race Massacre, Survey Finds

I watched it, and I thought it was a fictional movie. I couldn’t stop looking at it. It was shocking to me. I couldn’t understand how I could get to be an adult and not know this story.

I call it a conspiracy of silence. It was purposely not talked about. It’s almost like things that happen in your family that you’re not proud of — people don’t talk about it. I think it’s something our city and state aren’t that proud of and didn’t want to talk about.