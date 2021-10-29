83-Year-Old Man Acquitted Of Wife’s Murder After Spending 45 Years In Prison

ODRC/Alamy

Maintaining his innocence for 45 years, an 83-year-old man has been acquitted of his wife’s murder after decades in prison.

Despite the accusations against him, Isiah Andrews continued to claim his innocence, even after being offered a plea deal from prosecutors.

Andrews was convicted of killing his wife, Regina, in 1974. Regina was reportedly found in Forest Park, Cleveland, after being stabbed 11 times in the Colonia House Hotel.

In 2020, Andrews was granted a new trial and released on bail after a judge ruled that prosecutors in the original trial failed to inform the jury that police had interviewed another suspect in the killing in 1975.

The other suspect reportedly had an alibi for the timeline of Regina’s murder, though the interview was never reviewed. The suspect died in 2011, Cleveland.com reports.

Marcus Sidoti, the defence attorney, told jurors:

They let the murderer go because they messed up on the time of death.

On October 19, Andrews’ trial began, in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McGinty. No physical evidence was found to link Andrews to the crime, and the jury found him not guilty after deliberating for 90 minutes.

Advert 10

Andrews was represented by the Ohio Innocence Project, which said, ‘At close to 46 years, Isaiah’s time served stands as the second-longest known wrongful incarceration in US history.’ Attorney Brian Howe told CBS News, ‘This was the right result today, but I don’t know if he’ll ever get actual justice. He should have never been convicted in the first place and he certainly never should have been retried.’

Andrews, who now has cancer and uses a wheelchair, feels relieved to have finally been acquitted of the crime after 45 years of maintaining his innocence. ‘I’ve become free,’ he said.