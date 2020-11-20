88% Of Trump Supporters Falsely Believe Biden Didn’t Legitimately Win PA Images

A huge majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters believe the election was compromised by fraud and he shouldn’t concede to Joe Biden.

The poll, released by The Economist and YouGov yesterday, November 19, shows the power of false information.

Since the election results were called earlier this month, Trump has made a long list of baseless claims alleging that election fraud afforded Biden his win.



The poll found that 79% of Trump supporters think voter fraud took place, despite all election officials confirming that there is no evidence of widespread fraud in any US state.

Approximately 64% of his voters believe mail-in ballots were manipulated to favour Biden – another meritless claim – and 48% told the poll that undocumented immigrants had tried to vote this year.

Despite the huge number of supporters who believe the president’s claims, approximately half of them still expect a peaceful transfer of power.

The figures are in stark contrast to Biden supporters, with only 2% of them believing that election fraud may have taken place.

While Trump has also now taken legal action in a bid to stop Biden from taking his place as president, many US organisations have issued statements dispelling Trump’s accusations.



Last week, the federal agency of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security, said the November 3 election was ‘the most secure in American history’.

‘There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,’ its statement said.

Under US law, the sitting president has been granted a recount of ballots in several states.

This week, Wisconsin began a partial recount of votes, and Georgia finished a full recount. Georgia said its recount confirmed Biden as the state’s winner.



Of those polled, 62% of Trump voters say recounts will give them more confidence in the election’s outcome.

During the recount in Georgia, officials in four counties discovered approximately 5,800 votes. While this did result in around 1,400 extra votes for Trump, Biden is still the clear winner.

Brad Raffensperger, the secretary of state for Georgia, stated that the discount was on account of human error, and there are no signs of rigging or widespread fraud.



Raffensperger said:

Georgia’s historic first statewide audit reaffirmed that the state’s new secure paper ballot voting system accurately counted and reported results. This is a credit to the hard work of our county and local elections officials who moved quickly to undertake and complete such a momentous task in a short period of time.

Biden is the first Democrat to win in Georgia since President Bill Clinton’s re-election bid in 1996. In 2016, President Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points over Democrat Hillary Clinton.