9/11 Hijackers Had US-Based Support, Ex-FBI Agent Says

FBI/PA Images

At least two hijackers during the 9/11 terror attacks had US-based support on the ground, a former FBI agent has claimed.

Danny Gonzalez earlier worked on Operation Encore, a secret investigation into Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar, two Saudi hijackers who were originally based in San Diego.

Advert 10

It echoes past conspiracy theories regarding the attacks on September 11, 2001, alleging some form of US involvement. This also comes after President Joe Biden signed an executive order which will see the Department of Justice oversee a declassification review of documents related to the attacks, with a deadline of six months before they’re released.

Speaking to CBS News, Gonzalez said the public would learn a ‘lot’ from these documents. ’19 hijackers cannot commit 3,000 mass murders by themselves,’ he said.

While he was unable to reveal certain information regarding Operation Encore – nor was Ken Williams, another former agent who’d warned prior to 9/11 that terrorists may have been taking flight lessons in Arizona – he urged there’s plenty of evidence there to show the hijackers were supported by people in the US.

Advert 10

‘The evidence is there. I’ve seen it. But I can’t get into specifics because of the protective order,’ Williams said, referencing the FBI’s restrictions on disclosing the operation. ‘I can’t sit on the sidelines when I know the truth,’ Gonzalez said.

Both Gonzalez and Williams are working with families of 9/11 victims, who are suing Saudi Arabia for the hijackers’ role in the attacks, despite officials denying any involvement.

Omar al-Bayoumi, who was working for the Saudi government at the time, was an ‘unlikely candidate for clandestine involvement with Islamist extremists,’ according to the 9/11 Commission’s report, adding there was ‘no credible evidence that he believed in violent extremism or knowingly aided extremist groups.’

Advert 10

The FBI said it will ‘continue to work in coordination with the Department of Justice and other agencies to declassify and release documents related to the 9/11 investigation.’