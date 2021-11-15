9-Year-Old Boy Dies In Hospital Following Astroworld Tragedy
A nine-year-old boy has passed away after suffering brain and organ trauma during a crowd surge at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.
Ezra Blount is the youngest of the 10 people who have lost their lives as a result of the tragic events, which took place on November 5.
The nine-year-old was taken to hospital and put on life support after being crushed by the crowd, but news of his death was confirmed by a family lawyer on Sunday, November 14.
In a statement cited by ABC 13, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said:
The Blount family is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.
Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking. We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer.
Ezra had attended the concert earlier this month with his father, Treston Blount, who carried the nine-year-old on his shoulders in a bid to keep him away from the crowd.
The father and son had stayed towards the back of the crowd as Blount assumed concertgoers would be calmer, but he told ABC13 people starting pushing as soon as Scott took to the stage.
Blount lost consciousness as the crowd began to close in, at which point Ezra fell to the ground and was trampled.
Prior to his son’s passing, Blount said he was ‘not ready to lose my boy’, and that the pair had ‘still got a bunch of living to do’.
He described the young child as a huge fan of Scott, and said he was ‘stoked’ ahead of the performance.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
