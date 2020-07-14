9-Year-Old Honour Roll Student Shot As He Filmed TikTok Videos In Atlanta
A nine-year-old boy was shot four times in a drive-by shooting, while he was outside filming TikTok videos.
Javonni Carson suffered from four gunshot wounds on his left leg on Wednesday, July 8, in East Atlanta. The fourth grade honour student’s mother Keyona Carson, said her son underwent surgery for his injuries and is expected to survive.
Keyona said Javonni was making TikTok videos with his two siblings when a gunman began shooting into a crowd of people in a parking lot.
‘My other two kids were there too, and they saw everything. Someone just drove by and started shooting,’ she told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
According to police, two men were also shot, one in the hand and one in the buttocks, while a total of 42 spent shell casings were found at the scene. At least five cars were also hit with bullets, as surveillance footage reveals a dark vehicle passing through the parking lot while a man pulls out a gun and opens fire.
Keyona recalled:
My 11-year-old said he was trying to crawl over to [Javonni], but there were already so many people on the ground.
I didn’t know anything until I got to the hospital. I just knew he’d been shot.
Javonni is currently recovering in hospital, following surgery to repair his shattered femur. An online fundraiser has been set up to help with the medical costs.
Writing on the fundraiser, Keyona said:
I have two more children that was affected by this senseless violence against our kind!!!!
They were there also, they saw all those guns, blood and see the fire of those bullets as people fell in front of them and hid and run and screamed for help.
This world is out of control.
As of Monday, July 13, police confirmed that no arrests had been made in connection to the incident.
The shooting came a matter of days after a violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta that left five people dead and more than two dozen injured.
One of the victims was eight-year-old Secoriea Turner, who was shot when a group of armed men opened fire on her mother’s SUV.
Speaking of her death, Keyona said:
I just thank God that [Javonni’s] still here. They don’t even have their baby any more. I can’t imagine.
Anyone with any information about either attack is urged to contact Atlanta police.
