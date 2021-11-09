9-Year-Old Hospitalised In Coma After Astroworld Tragedy
The family of a nine-year-old boy is praying for his recovery after he became one of the numerous people injured at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival.
Ezra Blount was at the concert in Texas on Friday, November 5, with his father when a crowd surge caused people to become crushed against one another.
Members of the crowd pled with crew members and security to call off the concert and help those injured, but the performance didn’t stop until it was too late, resulting in the deaths of eight people.
Ezra had been sitting on his father’s shoulders during the concert to ensure he was out of the crowd, but his father was overcome during the chaos and passed out. The nine-year-old fell to the ground and was trampled by other attendees before finally being rescued and taken to hospital as a John Doe.
Medics discovered Ezra had suffered major organ damage and was in a coma as a result of the crowd surge, with relatives telling ABC 13 he is also suffering severe brain swelling.
His family are praying for his recovery, and in the meantime they are also looking for someone to take responsibility for the tragic events.
Speaking to ABC, Ezra’s grandfather said: ‘How could this happen in the city of Houston? You know, when we go to concerts and different events we expect safety and security.’
A GoFundMe page has since been set up, apparently by Ezra’s father, in a bid to help cover the costs of Ezra’s ‘medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy.’
The page reads:
We attended Travis Scott’s Astro world fest I had my son on my shoulders awaiting drakes stage appearance I began to be crushed until I couldn’t breathe I passed out […]
I woke up and my son was gone and due to his severe injuries which are swelling in the back of brain damage and trauma to nearly all organs we are certain that he was trampled and is still in induced coma we are thankful for his life and thankful for all the prayers and positivity we are asking for donations for his medical bills and anything that comes along with this tragedy [sic].
At the time of writing, November 9, the page has raised more than $7,000.
In the days after the event, Scott announced he would cover the funeral costs for the eight people who were killed during the concert, and that he had partnered with BetterHelp to provide attendees with mental health support.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
