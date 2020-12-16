9-Year-Old Killed By Air Pollution, Coroner Rules In Landmark Case
A nine-year old girl has become the first person in the UK to have air pollution recorded as a cause of their death, following a landmark ruling today, December 16.
A coroner concluded that Ella Kissi-Debrah died in February 2013 of a combination of acute respiratory failure, severe asthma and air pollution exposure.
Philip Barlow said that a failure to reduce air pollution levels in line with EU and WHO guidelines in Lewisham, where Ella lived, was a factor in her death, and also criticised the failure to provide her mother with information about the impact of air pollution on severe asthma sufferers.
During a hearing at the inner south London coroner’s court, he said:
Ella died of asthma contributed to by exposure to excessive air pollution
The whole of Ella’s life was lived in close proximity to highly polluting roads. I have no difficulty in concluding that her personal exposure to nitrogen dioxide and PM [particulate matter] was very high.
In the three years before her death, Ella had suffered several seizures and been taken to hospital more than 30 times. Professor Stephen Holgate, a consultant respiratory physician, told the court that her death was a ‘canary in a coalmine’ and should be seen as a warning about the dangers of air pollution to other Londoners.
The ruling is the result of a years-long fight by Ella’s mother, Rosamund, for a second examination of her daughter’s death. Her lawyers argued that officially recording air pollution as a cause of death was vital to ensure that tackling toxic pollution would be prioritised as a public health emergency going forward.
Ella’s family have also argued that the failure of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and the Department of Health and Social Care to protect UK citizens from air pollution could be viewed as a breach of the Human Rights Act, which guarantees ‘right to life.’
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan welcomed the ruling, saying in a statement:
Today must be a turning point so that other families do not have to suffer the same heartbreak as Ella’s family. Toxic air pollution is a public health crisis, especially for our children, and the inquest underlined yet again the importance of pushing ahead with bold policies such as expanding the ultra low emission zone to inner London.
Ministers and the previous mayor have acted too slowly in the past, but they must now learn the lessons from the coroner’s ruling and do much more to tackle the deadly scourge of air pollution in London and across the country
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read