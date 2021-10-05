911 Call Of Hiker Who ‘Met Brian Laundrie’ Is Released

Moab Police Department/Family Handout

Police have released audio of a 911 call made by a hiker who believes he encountered Brian Laundrie on the Appalachian Trial earlier this week.

In the call to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina, Dennis Davis, a Florida native who was driving through the trial on the weekend, told dispatchers that he was ‘99.99% sure’ that a man who flagged him down to ask for directions was the missing 23-year-old.

bizarre_design_/Instagram

‘I was making a U-turn in the road and he came up behind me and he slowed down and kind of flashed his lights, like tell me go ahead and go and I’m going to wait for you,’ Davis can be heard telling the dispatcher, before continuing, ‘As I turned around and I’m coming back by him he’s waving his arm out of his truck like for me to slow down.’

According to Davis, the man then began speaking about his girlfriend and California, with the 53-year-old describing the person he believed to be Laundrie as ‘talking wild’ and ‘acting funny’.

‘He said that his girlfriend loved him and he had to go out to California to see her, and he was asking me how to get to California,’ he recalled of the conversation, which ended with the man driving off.

‘I wasn’t sure about what he looked like. And then I went and parked and pulled up the photographs of him, and I’m 99.99 percent sure that that was him,’ Davis told the dispatcher, who said that they would report the call to officers.

Handout

Despite flagging the incident to the authorities, Davis told Fox News on Monday that he did not get a return call until a day later, when he was told officers had been sent to the scene. He told News Nation Now in a call that he also had a meeting set up with the FBI.

In a statement to the New York Post, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office said they had ‘received a number of calls regarding the sighting of Brian Laundrie over the past several days, each one being investigated thoroughly and areas of concern searched, but all to no avail’.

Laundrie has been missing for three weeks, and is currently being sought by the FBI as a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death.