911 Operator On The Run After Deliberately Hanging Up On People In Need

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 03 Sep 2021 15:35
911 Operator On The Run After Deliberately Hanging Up On People In Need@NOPDThird/Facebook/PA

A 25-year-old woman is facing charges for deliberately hanging up on 911 callers.

Precious Stephens, a phone operator from New Orleans, allegedly disconnected several phone calls without getting any of the relevant information from the caller, and didn’t inform emergency dispatchers of the incidents.

As a result, she is now facing charges of malfeasance and interfering with an emergency communication.

The charges come after the Orleans Parish Communications District reported Stephens to the New Orleans Police Department after investigating a random set of calls she took during her shifts between August 20-21.

Precious Stephens, (New Orleans Police Department)New Orleans Police Department

In light of the charges she’s facing, Stephens is thought to currently be on the loose after disappearing on Thursday, September 2, New York Post reports.

Police have since appealed for the public’s help in locating the woman. A post shared on the New Orleans Police Department Facebook yesterday read, ‘Third District detectives have obtained an arrest warrant for Precious Stephens (pictured) on charges of malfeasance in office and interfering with an emergency communication.’

It continued:

Working as a 911 operator with the Orleans Parish Communications District at the time, she is wanted for allegedly disconnecting 911 calls deliberately without obtaining necessary emergency information or relaying such emergencies to the other dispatchers for aid. The report was taken on August 23, 2021.

911 stock image Pexels)Pexels
If anyone has information on Stephens’s whereabouts, people have been asked to call 504-658-6030, or to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans on 504-822-1111.

The district has since said that it will ‘continue to cooperate’ with police and is ‘dedicated to providing any and all assistance to aid in (the) efforts’.

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, New Orleans, Now, Police, US News

