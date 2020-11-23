93% Of Trump’s Lawsuits Filed Since Election Have Been Dismissed Or Lost

Trump PA

Statistics published by The Boston Globe show that 93% of the lawsuits filed by President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the US presidential election have either been dismissed or lost.

Trump has reportedly failed to win 31 out of the 33 lawsuits he’s filed since election day, as he continues to dispute the results of the 2020 election.

Although President-elect Joe Biden has received 306 electoral college votes, far more than what would have been needed for him to enter the White House, the sitting president has so far refused to concede or to work with Biden’s transition team.

As reported by The Boston Globe, ‘Trump’s election legal strategy is all but doomed’, with Biden’s position being ‘ever more assured’.

Various other statistics were published within this very same paper, none of which looked very promising for Trump’s already long-dashed hopes for re-election.

Since the election toppled him from power, Trump has reportedly tweeted a grand total of 298 times, with 107 of these tweets (35.9%) having been flagged as misleading by Twitter.

One of these tweets, dated November 16, read, ‘I WON THE ELECTION!’, an assertion that simply wasn’t true at all.

He has also lost 12 of his top officials, having fired defence secretary Mark Esper, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Chris Krebs, and executive director of the US Global Change Research Program, Michael Kuperberg.

Krebs reportedly only found out he had been fired from his post after President Trump tweeted that he had been ‘terminated’, in a tweet flagged by Twitter for containing a disputed claim about election fraud.

Krebs was dismissed after he rejected the president’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election, being one of a number of senior officials from the Department of Homeland Security who declared the election to be the ‘most secure in American history’.

As well as these firings, a number of Trump’s top officials have handed in their resignation, including Election Crimes Commission Chief Richard Pilger, and the head of the National Nuclear Security Administration, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty.

It was also noted that Trump has mentioned the coronavirus pandemic a total of four times since the election, with 18,927 Americans having died from the virus in the meantime.

Despite his ongoing difficulties, the president has reportedly found the time to play four rounds of golf, while making a total of five public appearances.