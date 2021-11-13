Jeremy Clarkson Doubles Down On Greta Thunberg ‘Smacked Bottom’ Comments

Alamy

Jeremy Clarkson has said he stands by his comment that Greta Thunberg needs a ‘smacked bottom’, labelling the environmental activist a ‘petulant little brat’.

The presenter and former motoring journalist wrote in his Sunday Times column that the 18-year-old had ‘no knowledge of how the world works’, and criticised her for ‘sailing round the world so she can be mardy and abusive to grown-ups’ instead of going to school, adding ‘what she needs is a smacked bottom’.

Now, after receiving backlash for his ‘weird’ and ‘defensive’ rant against the teenage campaigner, he’s gone on the attack again, aiming a new volley of abuse at Thunberg, labelling her an ‘annoying little bucket of ego’ and claiming she’ll eventually ‘grow up and pack it in’.

‘She’s a petulant little brat who cannot possibly know what she’s talking about because she’s young and she seems to have spent most of her school life outside the classroom, protesting about something or other, rather than in it, learning stuff,’ he wrote in The Sun, adding, ‘So yes. Someone needs to smack her bottom and send her to her room.’

Critics have taken to social media to express their anger.

‘Middle-aged white men using column inches to have pops at a young girl who is concerned about the environment is just f***ing weird,’ said one person, with another sarcastically commenting that the comments were ‘real normal s**t’.

It’s not clear what exactly it is about Thunberg that makes Clarkson so angry, but the former Top Gear host has been on the warpath for some time now, taking issue back in 2019 with the fact that she was getting more credit than him for taking action against climate change.

‘I’m a farmer, I plant thousands of trees a year,’ he wrote. ‘So, I won’t take a lecture from [Swedish environmental activist] Greta Thunberg, who does sweet **** all.’

