A 1,098-Carat Diamond Has Just Been Discovered

A 1,098-carat diamond discovered in a mine in Botswana is believed to be the third-largest ever found, according to the country’s government.

The stone, which was officially presented to Botswanan President Mokgweetsi Masisi, was unearthed earlier this month in the Jwaneng mine about 75 miles from the capital city, Gaborone.

The discovery comes just six years after the second-largest recorded ‘gem quality’ diamond was found in another mine in the country.

The Jwaneng mine is owned by diamond mining company Debswana, which is jointly owned by the Botswanan government and De Beers. In a statement announcing the diamond’s discovery, the Botswanan Government said that President Masisi confirmed that ‘as is the norm, proceeds from the diamond will be used to advance national development in the country.’

The government added that the currently unnamed stone was the largest found by Debswana since diamonds were first discovered in 1967. The second-largest ‘gem quality’ diamond ever discovered – the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona – was unearthed in 2016 in the Karowe mine, which is located in Botswana but operated by Canadian company Lucara Diamond.

In 2019, an even larger 1,758-carat diamond, called the Sewelô, was found in the country, however, experts said that it could not be classified as ‘gem quality,’ per CNN.

Debswana’s Jwaneng mine finds between 12.5 million and 15 million carats per year, according to the company’s website, making it the richest mine in the world by value. In Tswana, the official language of Botswana, Jwaneng means ‘where a small stone is found.’

The Botswanan Government said it hoped Debswana would be able to ‘use this latest discovery as an inflection point, for the mine to use its technology to realize more of these large discoveries.’ The official Presidential Twitter account posted the first images of the rare gem after it was presented to President Masisi on Wednesday, June 16.

The largest diamond ever discovered is the Cullinan Diamond – a massive 3,106 carat stone discovered in South Africa in 1905. As with other large diamonds, the Cullinan was later cut and sold as smaller stones, several of which feature on crown jewels belonging to Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, the Lesedi La Rona was eventually sold to London-based Graff Diamonds for $50 million in 2017, although the BBC reports sellers had initially hoped to get at least $70 million for the stone. An estimated value for the latest discovery is yet to be announced.