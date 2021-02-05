Ngozi_Okonjo-Iweala A Black Woman Will Be The World's Top Trade Official For The First Time PA Images

The World Trade Organization will be headed up by a black woman for the first time in its history after the only other candidate for the position pulled out of the race.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, a Nigerian economist and former finance minister, is set to become the first woman, first Black woman and first African to take charge of the WTO since it was established in 1995.

Her only other competitor, South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee, withdrew her candidacy for the director-general position after saying it was important that the position was filled soon as possible.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala PA Images

Okonjo-Iweala previously spent 25 years as a development economist at the World Bank, eventually becoming managing director. She also served two terms as Nigeria’s finance minister, where she was the first woman to hold the position. Most recently, the international development expert chaired the board of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation, where she oversaw the global rollout of the coronavirus vaccines before stepping down in December.

Prior to Yoo’s exit from the race, Okonjo-Iweala had already secured support from major WTO members including the European Union, China, Japan and Australia. Yet despite being named as the WTO’s preferred candidate, her official nomination to the role was blocked by the United States’ support for Yoo, with all WTO members required to agree before a new leader can be appointed.

As chair, Okonjo-Iweala will attempt to restore the reputation of a WTO that was repeatedly attacked and undermined by the Trump administration. Under Trump, the US blocked several appointments to WTO panels after the Organization criticised Trump’s sanctions and tariff war against China, and described the world’s leading trade body as ‘completely inadequate.’

CNN reports that while President Biden is expected to encourage a more co-operative international approach, his administration is likely to prioritise its domestic agenda ahead of signing any new trade deals.

Okonjo-Iweala PA Images

Born in 1954, Okonjo-Iweala attended school in Ibadan, Nigeria, before moving to the United States to attend Harvard and later studying for a PhD in regional economics and development at MIT. She will take over as director-general pending a unanimous confirmatory vote after her predecessor Roberto Azevêdo stepped down a year early following a number of trade spats between WTO members.

She told CNN:

The WTO needs a leader at this time. It needs a fresh look, a fresh face, an outsider, someone with the capability to implement reforms and to work with members to make sure the WTO comes out of the partial paralysis that it’s in.

After she announced her candidacy in August, Okonjo-Iweala said that the WTO needed fresh leadership to overcome the problems it faced.