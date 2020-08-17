A-Level And GCSE Results To Be Based On Teachers Assessments In Exam U-Turn PA Images

The government has announced a U-turn on the way A-Levels and GCSEs will be graded in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Students across the UK had their final exams cancelled as a result of the pandemic, so the government initially used a controversial algorithm to give them their grades.

Following widespread backlash about the results, Ofqual has now announced students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be handed exam grades as predicted by their teachers.

Exam hall

The move marks a U-turn from both Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson, indicating that the fury regarding exam results hit home. Johnson previously defended the algorithm, saying it was ‘robust’ and ‘dependable’.

In England, nearly 40% of A-level marks were downgraded, Sky News reports, meaning many students were left disappointed as they failed to achieve the higher grades they had previously been predicted.

The algorithm also appeared to benefit students at private schools, with establishments seeing nearly double the number of increase in top marks year-on-year compared to state comprehensives.

Gavin Williamson, the education secretary, has apologised to students and parents affected by the ‘significant inconsistencies’ with the grading process.

Per The Guardian, he said:

This has been an extraordinarily difficult year for young people who were unable to take their exams. We worked with Ofqual to construct the fairest possible model, but it is clear that the process of allocating grades has resulted in more significant inconsistencies than can be resolved through an appeals process.

England became the last nation in the UK to allow teachers to grade students at 4pm today, August 17, following Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, respectively.

Many universities will have already filled their courses based on the A-Level grades published last Thursday, August 13, but former UCAS chief executive Mary Curnock Cook noted that the change in grading system will likely impact the university admissions system.

Speaking on BBC News, she said:

Decisions have already been made by universities about who they accept, who they don’t accept, who goes into clearing and so on. This change will mean that universities have to rethink completely.

Around 55,000 students were accepted into their second choice university or into the clearing system based on the initial results, but the grade changes may mean these students are now eligible for their first choice university.