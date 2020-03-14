A Quiet Place Is Streaming On Netflix Paramount Pictures

A Quiet Place is now streaming on Netflix – just in time for you to refresh your memory before A Quiet Place: Part II is released in cinemas later this month.

The fantastic thriller, which stars John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, received a whopping 95% from Rotten Tomatoes following its debut in 2018, so if you haven’t seen it yet, I strongly advise you do.

It was a smash-hit at the box office too, pulling in more than $340 million worldwide from a $17 million budget.

The synopsis given for the film reads:

A family struggles for survival in a world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures. They are forced to communicate in sign language to keep the creatures at bay.

Interested yet?

Here’s a few reviews to back up the claims of the film’s greatness.

One reviewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes:

The breathless opening reveals Krasinski’s sophisticated filmmaking approach, setting up the premise and showcasing the meticulous attention to detail that will turn his lean story into a masterclass of tension.

Another wrote:

A Quiet Place is an all-timer, a modern masterpiece that feels, even while you’re watching it, like the kind of film that’s quickly going to make its way into your regular rotation.

Even for my fellow horror film-phobes, this captivating movie will have you on the edge of your seat for all right reasons (plus, it’s not particularly gory, which is an added bonus for softies like me).

A Quiet Place: Part II is due to hit cinemas on March 20, so you only have a week to watch the first film.

A Quiet Place is now streaming on Netflix.