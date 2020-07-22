A Woman Will Head US Army Reserve For First Time In History

[Daniels] commanded the 87th Army Reserve Support Command (East), in Birmingham, Alabama; was deputy commanding general of First Army Division East at Fort Meade, Maryland; and was commander of the Theater Support Command, which consisted of 11 military intelligence battalions.

Daniels was chief of plans and integration and later director of intelligence for the Multi-National Security Transition Command-Iraq in Baghdad. She also has deployed to Kosovo.

In her civilian career, Daniels was director of advanced programs for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Laboratories and led the defense contractor’s Contextual Systems Laboratory. She also was a manager and engineer in the company’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Daniels has also served on the Defense Advanced Research Programs Agency’s Information Science and Technology Review Board and on Drexel University’s Computer Science Department Advisory Board.