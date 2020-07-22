A Woman Will Head US Army Reserve For First Time In History
Major General Jody Daniels is set to head the US Army Reserve, making her the first woman in 112 years to do so.
Daniels is to be promoted to lieutenant general and will be in charge of 200,000 soldiers in the US and overseas. The news of her promotion was announced yesterday, July 21.
Prior to getting the role of chief of the Army Reserve, Daniels was commander of the reserve’s 88th Regional Readiness Division and was a former chief of staff for Army Forces Command.
Daniels, 58, who has 35 years active service under her belt, succeeds Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey, who had led the reserves for four years. Her new role is a three-star position.
The decision demonstrated the US Army’s efforts to diversify its members; according to reports, around 20% of the army are women. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told USA Today he’s confident more women will gain senior roles in coming years.
‘This is a reflection of women continuing to rise through the ranks and attain the highest level of the pyramid,’ he said.
In a statement by the Association of The United States Army, Daniel’s 35 year career was broken down – and she’s done a hell of a lot.
It read:
[Daniels] commanded the 87th Army Reserve Support Command (East), in Birmingham, Alabama; was deputy commanding general of First Army Division East at Fort Meade, Maryland; and was commander of the Theater Support Command, which consisted of 11 military intelligence battalions.
Daniels was chief of plans and integration and later director of intelligence for the Multi-National Security Transition Command-Iraq in Baghdad. She also has deployed to Kosovo.
In her civilian career, Daniels was director of advanced programs for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Laboratories and led the defense contractor’s Contextual Systems Laboratory. She also was a manager and engineer in the company’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Daniels has also served on the Defense Advanced Research Programs Agency’s Information Science and Technology Review Board and on Drexel University’s Computer Science Department Advisory Board.
I mean, is there anything this woman hasn’t done?
Daniels’ husband John McCarthy, 57, is a retired Army colonel and says his wife will make a good commander. He said, ‘She’s intuitive. She’s a negotiator. And she just sops up information like nobody’s business.’
Her promotion and change of command ceremony is set to take place July 28, but will be smaller than usual due to the ongoing pandemic.
