unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

A Woman Will Head US Army Reserve For First Time In History

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Jul 2020 15:14
A Woman Will Head US Army Reserve For First Time In HistoryA Woman Will Head US Army Reserve For First Time In HistoryUS Army Reserve

Major General Jody Daniels is set to head the US Army Reserve, making her the first woman in 112 years to do so. 

Advert

Daniels is to be promoted to lieutenant general and will be in charge of 200,000 soldiers in the US and overseas. The news of her promotion was announced yesterday, July 21.

Prior to getting the role of chief of the Army Reserve, Daniels was commander of the reserve’s 88th Regional Readiness Division and was a former chief of staff for Army Forces Command.

Jody DanielsJody DanielsUS Army Reserve

Daniels, 58, who has 35 years active service under her belt, succeeds Lt. Gen. Charles Luckey, who had led the reserves for four years. Her new role is a three-star position.

Advert

The decision demonstrated the US Army’s efforts to diversify its members; according to reports, around 20% of the army are women. Mark Cancian, a senior adviser at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, told USA Today he’s confident more women will gain senior roles in coming years.

‘This is a reflection of women continuing to rise through the ranks and attain the highest level of the pyramid,’ he said.

Daniels Daniels US Army Reserve

In a statement by the Association of The United States Army, Daniel’s 35 year career was broken down – and she’s done a hell of a lot.

It read: 

[Daniels] commanded the 87th Army Reserve Support Command (East), in Birmingham, Alabama; was deputy commanding general of First Army Division East at Fort Meade, Maryland; and was commander of the Theater Support Command, which consisted of 11 military intelligence battalions.

Daniels was chief of plans and integration and later director of intelligence for the Multi-National Security Transition Command-Iraq in Baghdad. She also has deployed to Kosovo.

In her civilian career, Daniels was director of advanced programs for Lockheed Martin’s Advanced Technology Laboratories and led the defense contractor’s Contextual Systems Laboratory. She also was a manager and engineer in the company’s Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. Daniels has also served on the Defense Advanced Research Programs Agency’s Information Science and Technology Review Board and on Drexel University’s Computer Science Department Advisory Board.

I mean, is there anything this woman hasn’t done?

Daniels Daniels US Army Reserve
Advert

Daniels’ husband John McCarthy, 57, is a retired Army colonel and says his wife will make a good commander. He said, ‘She’s intuitive. She’s a negotiator. And she just sops up information like nobody’s business.’

Her promotion and change of command ceremony is set to take place July 28, but will be smaller than usual due to the ongoing pandemic.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Army, Army Reserve, Jody Daniels, Lieutenant general, Now, US News, USA Today

Credits

USA Today and 1 other

  1. USA Today

    Woman will lead Army Reserve for the first time in its history

  2. ASSOCIATION OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY

    DANIELS NOMINATED TO BE ARMY RESERVE CHIEF

 