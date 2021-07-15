A Worrying Number Of QAnon Supporters Are Running For Congress

PA Images

Concerns have been raised over the surging number of QAnon supporters looking to run for Congress.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is one of the most high-profile figures associated with QAnon; not because she holds much power, having constantly hurt her position with far-right nonsense and likening mask mandates to the Holocaust, but she’s someone who earlier expressed support for these bonkers beliefs.

Advert 10

If you’ve managed to hide or accidentally avoid QAnon, it’s a conspiracy theory that claims former US president Donald Trump is warring with a global cabal of Satan-worshipping, cannibalistic paedophiles in the ‘deep state’. It’s essentially a cult that enables itself with anything that happens in the news, and some of its followers want a slice of Washington DC.

PA Images

As per Media Matters for America, a nonprofit organisation ‘dedicated to comprehensively monitoring, analysing, and correcting conservative misinformation in the US media’, there’s 40 QAnon candidates running for Congress in the 2022 midterms. Only two of them are running as Independents, while the rest are Republicans.

In order to be added to the list, candidates must have ‘previously endorsed or given credence at some level to the conspiracy theory or promoted QAnon content’.

Advert 10

Among them is JR Majewski, a Trump supporter and Air Force Veteran who took part in the Capitol riots, and Reba Sherrill, a ‘health and wellness advocate’ who said she’s been following QAnon since the beginning, telling Yahoo News that the ‘mainstream media tries to paint people who talk about human trafficking and child sex trafficking as being some kind of crazy lunatics’.

There’s also Josh Barnett, an Arizona Republican who tried and failed running for Congress last year, who’s since declared QAnon to be ‘nonsense’ after sharing content related to the conspiracy theory.

Alongside Greene, there’s also Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who was elected last year and has praised QAnon.

Advert 10

PA Images

Claiming she was ‘very familiar’ with the conspiracy theory, she said, ‘Everything that I’ve heard of Q, I hope that this is real because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values,’ during an appearance on QAnon web show SteelTruth.

After she was elected, she insisted she wasn’t a ‘follower’ of the conspiracy, but failed to disavow the entire theory; more specifically, the idea there’s a ‘deep state’ working against Trump. ‘I believe there are people working in the administration that at least appear to be actively undermining President Trump,’ she earlier said.