Who Is Abdu Rozik? Age, Songs And Condition Explained

Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is one of the world’s smallest singers, but over the last year, he’s become better known as the guy who has beef with Hasbulla Magomedov.

Abdu Rozik made headlines in early 2021 after the ‘press conference’ of his potential fight against Hasbulla Magomedov went viral on social media.

Abdu and Hasbulla have yet to actually face each other in the ring or octagon, but a face to face clash at UFC 267 brought back up some bad blood.

Who is Abdu Rozik and why is he famous?

Abdu Rozik is a popular internet personality from Tajikistan – located on the border of Afghanistan. His fame comes initially from rapping songs in his native language.

As you can tell from his music videos on YouTube, Abdu is a performer through and through.

Perhaps best known for singing Tajik rap songs, Rozik works with the blogger and rapper Baron in the city of Dushanbe and you can find videos of him singing on his Instagram account.

Abdu Rozik is followed by more than 1.6 million people on Instagram and can also be found on the YouTube channel, Avlod Media, which has plenty of subscribers too.

You can check out Abdu’s angelic voice in the music video below – titled ‘Ohi Dili Zor’ – which has been viewed nearly two-million times.

However, Abdu’s fame skyrocketed overnight following the videos of him and Hasbulla fighting and arguing going viral.

A row erupted over the fight, which was said to be a contest between two teenagers with dwarfism and it has also been condemned by the Sports Association of Little People of Russia for being ‘unethical’.

How old is Adbu Rozik?

Much like Hasbulla, Abdu’s baby-faced appearance has left many wondering how old he is, but he is in fact 18-years-old.

What condition does Abdu Rozik have?

Abdu Rozik has a form of dwarfism which came about after suffering from rickets as a child. Unfortunately, his parents couldn’t get him treated due to a lack of adequate financial resources, which is what led to the stunting of his growth.

At the age of 16, Rozik weighed 12 kg.

