Abducted Man Reunites With Family By Drawing Map Of Home From Memory

A 34-year-old man has been reunited with his mother, after being abducted more than three decades ago.

Li Jingwei was abducted when he was four years old, and sold to a child trafficking ring by a neighbour in his village in China’s Yunnan province.

He has now been reunited with his mother after drawing a map using the few memories he had of his home village, later sharing it to Douyin, known outside of China as TikTok; the video quickly went viral and was also shared to Twitter.

In his video, Li said, ‘I’m a child who’s looking for his home’. While he was unable to recall the name of the village, he could remember some of the village’s key features, as shown in the map.

Those features – a school, bamboo forest and a pond – proved crucial to the identification of Li’s home.

In an interview with Chinese media, Li said: ‘I knew the trees, stones, cows and even which roads turn and where the water flow’.

The video was shared on December 24 and the map was matched by police to a Yunnan village, where a woman’s son had disappeared, The Guardian reports.

After DNA tests, Li was identified as the woman’s son, which led to a reunion on Saturday, January 1.

Li said of the emotional reunion:

Thirty-three years of waiting, countless nights of yearning, and finally a map hand-drawn from memory, this is the moment of perfect release after 13 days. Thank you everyone who has helped me reunite with my family.

He continued to explain what seeing his mother was like, noting that the two shared similar features.

‘My mother cried as soon as I got on the phone. After the video call, I recognised her at a glance. My mother and I have the same lips, even my teeth,’ Li said.

Child abductions are common in China, and it has been speculated that Li was taken because the family he was sold to wanted a boy.

Li also said that his adoptive parents had brought him up well but that he had no success in asking them about his biological parents, or using DNA databases to find his home. Li said he was inspired to look for his biological family after seeing stories in the media about abduction cases, which also ended in reunions.

He spoke about the case of Guo Gangtang, who became a media celebrity after searching for his missing son for 24 years and eventually finding him. Gangtang travelled more than 300,000 on motorbike throughout his search.

‘When I saw the story of Guo Gangtang, I thought to myself: I should try to find my biological parents … I wanted to see them when they are still alive. I realised I could not wait any longer because my parents should be getting older now. I worried that when I figured out where I am from, they might have passed away,’ Li said.

