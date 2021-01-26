Aboriginal Activists Demand $1 Million For Every Black Person Who Had Land Stolen PA Images

Aboriginal activists are protesting against Australia Day and demanding that indigenous Australians be given proper reparations.

The day is controversial because it marks the British colonisation of Australia and celebrates the anniversary of Britain’s First Fleet arriving in Sydney in 1788.

Also known as ‘Invasion Day’ among its critics, it attracts thousands of protestors every year in a bid to draw attention to the injustices faced by Australia’s natives.

Crowds gathered in several Australian cities today. One speaker, Gwenda Stanley, who joined the rally in Sydney, said reparations are long overdue.

‘A million dollars for each black person. Don’t be fooled by the Uluru Statement from the arse. Let’s do reparations before treaty. A million dollars for each black person and then we can talk treaty,’ she told the crowd.

She referenced the Uluru Statement from the Heart, which was released in 2017 at the First Nations National Constitutional Convention. The convention was held to develop an approach to constitutional reform to recognise Aboriginal and native Torres Straight islanders.

One Indigenous activist, Vanessa Roberts, told the crowd, ‘We are advocating so that Australia Day is abolished. We will never celebrate this day.’

Another protestor, Paul Silver, whose nephew died while in police custody, told the crowd that the government ‘does not give a f*ck’ about Aboriginal people.

‘For the past five years, our family has been demanding justice and we’ve got f**k all. The injustice and racial discrimination still happens today and it’s happened since the First Fleet arrived. It happens on our land,’ he said.

His speech was followed by a minute’s silence to remember all Indigenous Australians who have died in police custody.

While Indigenous Australians make up less than 3% of the country’s population, they make up 29% of all adult prisoners.

Roxanne Moore, executive officer for the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Legal Services, told the BBC, ‘The over-incarceration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today is a direct legacy of colonisation in Australia.’

So far, at least five people have been arrested at the protests for flouting coronavirus restrictions. As per government rules, a maximum of 500 people can gather in one place.

While event organisers have asked those in attendance to socially distance and wear masks, there have been turnouts of upwards of 2,000 people.

The country’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said Australia Day represents how far the country has come since Britain’s First Fleet arrived.

Speaking at a ceremony in Canberra, he said, ‘There is no escaping or cancelling this fact. For better and worse, it was the moment where the journey to our modern nation began. We have risen above our brutal beginnings.’