Abortion Rights Are In Jeopardy As Supreme Court Hears Most Significant Abortion Case In Decades

The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments in a case that could see the federal right to abortion rolled back in the United States.

The Court, which currently has a conservative majority, is considering a case brought by Jackson’s Women’s Health Organisation opposing a law passed in Mississippi that would see abortion made illegal after 15 weeks into pregnancy.

If the court rules in the Mississippi’s favour, it would set a precedent overturning Roe v. Wade – the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established the federal right to abortion – paving the way for a number of states to trigger their own abortion bans.

According to the BBC, at least 12 US states have already passed laws that would enact severe restrictions on abortion access and would immediately ban abortion were the Supreme Court to rule in Mississippi’s favour. At least a dozen more are expected to introduce similar laws.

Planned Parenthood estimates that the decision could impact the reproductive rights of 36 million women – nearly half of all women aged between 18-49.

The case, brought as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, has been ruled in previous lower court hearings to violate the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey decision that upheld that ‘a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability’.

Vox reports that while the Supreme Court may not explicitly overturn Roe v Wade, if it rules that ‘pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions’, it would remove the consitutional right to abortion while officially leaving Roe in place.

Campaigners from the pro-choice and anti-abortion movements have gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC ahead of the start of oral arguments.

