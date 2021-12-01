unilad
Advert

Abortion Rights Are In Jeopardy As Supreme Court Hears Most Significant Abortion Case In Decades

by : Hannah Smith on : 01 Dec 2021 16:53
Abortion Rights Are In Jeopardy As Supreme Court Hears Most Significant Abortion Case In DecadesAlamy

The Supreme Court has begun hearing arguments in a case that could see the federal right to abortion rolled back in the United States.

The Court, which currently has a conservative majority, is considering a case brought by Jackson’s Women’s Health Organisation opposing a law passed in Mississippi that would see abortion made illegal after 15 weeks into pregnancy.

Advert

If the court rules in the Mississippi’s favour, it would set a precedent overturning Roe v. Wade – the 1973 Supreme Court decision that established the federal right to abortion – paving the way for a number of states to trigger their own abortion bans.

Abortion activists in DC (Alamy)Alamy

According to the BBC, at least 12 US states have already passed laws that would enact severe restrictions on abortion access and would immediately ban abortion were the Supreme Court to rule in Mississippi’s favour. At least a dozen more are expected to introduce similar laws.

Planned Parenthood estimates that the decision could impact the reproductive rights of 36 million women – nearly half of all women aged between 18-49.

Advert
Supreme Court (Alamy)Alamy

The case, brought as Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organisation, has been ruled in previous lower court hearings to violate the 1992 Planned Parenthood v Casey decision that upheld that ‘a State may not prohibit any woman from making the ultimate decision to terminate her pregnancy before viability’.

Vox reports that while the Supreme Court may not explicitly overturn Roe v Wade, if it rules that ‘pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions’, it would remove the consitutional right to abortion while officially leaving Roe in place.

Campaigners from the pro-choice and anti-abortion movements have gathered outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC ahead of the start of oral arguments.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Men Who Vape More Than Twice As Likely To Suffer From Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Claims
Science

Men Who Vape More Than Twice As Likely To Suffer From Erectile Dysfunction, New Study Claims

World War Two Bomb Explodes Near Train Station In Munich
News

World War Two Bomb Explodes Near Train Station In Munich

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal
News

University Students Rally To Kick Out Kyle Rittenhouse After Murder Acquittal

Kyle Rittenhouse: Arizona University Makes Announcement About His Enrolment Amid Protests
News

Kyle Rittenhouse: Arizona University Makes Announcement About His Enrolment Amid Protests

Hannah Smith

Hannah is a London-based journalist covering news and features for UNILAD. She's especially interested in social and political activism.

Topics: News, mississippi, pro-choice, Supreme Court

Credits

BBC

  1. BBC

    Why US abortion laws could be changed by Supreme Court ruling

 