Accused Capitol Rioter Allowed By Judge To Go On Vacation To Mexico

A woman who has been charged for participating in the US Capitol riots has been granted permission to go on a holiday retreat to Mexico.

Jenny Cudd, who works as a florist in Texas, was among the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 in protest of the presidential election results.

President Joe Biden described those involved as ‘domestic terrorists’, and Cudd was charged with unlawfully entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.

Trump supporters PA Images

The Texas woman reportedly told a local news outlet that she would ‘do it again’ when speaking about the insurrection, but Judge Trevor McFadden of the DC District Court has determined that she does not pose a danger to others and therefore should be allowed to leave the country.

Cudd requested permission to travel to Mexico earlier this week, making headlines for the brazenness in broaching the subject in spite of her ongoing case.

The ‘planned and prepaid’ four-day weekend retreat would see Cudd travel to Riviera Maya with her employees. According to new court documents cited by Business Insider, McFadden has seen to it that her trip will go ahead as planned.

The judge, who was appointed under the Trump administration in 2017, noted that Cudd has no prior criminal history and that there was no evidence suggesting she posed a danger to others or was a flight risk.

Cudd’s lawyers made her case by describing her as a ‘small business owner’ and an ‘established member of her community’ who had followed all court orders so far and had no criminal history.

The accused woman will have to provide the itinerary of her trip to her supervising pretrial services officer as part of the motion.

Cudd was charged with entering the Capitol after the FBI identified her from photographs taken during the events on January 6. Documents from the agency said that she walked around various parts of the Capitol and used social media to document her time in the building.