Accused Capitol Rioter Asks Court If She Can Go On Vacation To Mexico CBS7/DOJ

A woman facing charges for storming the Capitol on January 6 has asked the court if she can go on vacation to Mexico.

Jenny Cudd has been charged for unlawful entry and disorderly conduct for taking part in the riot last month that tragically left five people dead.

Advert 10

Supposedly a work-related trip, Cudd’s lawyers told the court their client had planned the trip to Mexico with her employees. It’s thought Cudd owns a flower shop in Midland, Texas.

Department of Justice

The motion says, as per Insider, the woman ‘planned and prepaid for a weekend retreat with her employees for the dates of February 18 through February 21, 2021, in Riviera Maya, Mexico’, adding that it was a ‘work-related bonding retreat for employees and their spouses’.

Her lawyers noted that Cudd is on a pretrial release and that she has no criminal history. Cudd was described as ‘a small business owner in Midland, Texas and an established member of her community’.

Advert 10

In a bid to have the Court agree to her holiday, her lawyers also pointed out that Cudd has so far followed all orders from the court, and there have been no objections to her request to travel from her pretrial services officer and the counsel for the government.

Cudd was arrested last month for her involvement in the riot after the FBI identified her from photographs taken during the events on January 6.

NY: Pro-Trump riot in Washington DC PA Images

Attending the riot, Cudd could be seen wearing a beige knitted hat while wearing a Trump/Pence flag as a cape.

Advert 10

In addition to being photographed at the scene, Cudd later recorded a Facebook live stream where she said she was at the Willard Hotel in Washington DC.

The FBI said, as per its arrest warrant for Cudd:

Jenny Cudd stated that she was in at the Willard Hotel […]. During the course of the video she made the following comments to confirm the location and date of video recording, ‘I am sitting in front of the Willard Hotel, as I always do when I’m in DC protesting’, and ‘I was here today on January 6th when the new revolution started at the Capitol’.

Cudd also reportedly said in the video, ‘F*ck yes, I am proud of my actions. I f*cking charged the Capitol today with patriots today. Hell, yes I am proud of my actions.’

Advert 10