Accused Capitol Rioter Asks Judge’s Permission To Use Social Media To Find A Date

A man accused of taking part in the Capitol riots has requested the judge’s permission to use social media to find a date and a job.

On the day of the US Capitol riots on January 6, Thomas Sibick is accused of assaulting and robbing a police officer, engaging in civil disorder, aiding and abetting, and resisting or impeding certain officers. He was subsequently charged with a total of 10 counts.

While denied bail, Sibick was released from jail in October but restricted to remain under house arrest and banned from using social media.

However, his lawyer has since appealed to have his social media ban reversed to allow Sibick to not only find a job, but use online dating websites.

Over Christmas, Sibick’s lawyer, Stephen Brennwald, filed a motion for Judge Amy Berman Jackson to partially reverse the ban by allowing Sibick to ‘interact with members of the opposite gender for the purpose of establishing a friendship,’ Business Insider reports.

As part of his order to stay at home, Sibick was also banned from watching political talk shows or attending political rallies.

The court documents, written by Brennwald, state:

[Sibick] is not seeking to use any social media application for any prohibited purpose, such as for political engagement, news reading, or any other activity that would violate not only the letter, but the spirit, of his release conditions.

The attorney noted his client ‘realizes that if he were to meet someone on a social media site, he would be unable to leave his home for the purpose of going to dinner or to participate in other events,’ however, he expressed that Sibick desired to ‘establish some sort of connection with someone (if possible, in light of his situation)’.

In relation to his involvement in the Capitol riots, Sibick initially denied stealing a radio and badge from a police officer named Michael Fanone. Mail Online reports.

However, when questioned by the FBI on January 27, he changed his story when detailing the location in which he had hidden the devices, before admitting to burying them in his garden. Despite this, he pleaded not guilty.

During the riots, Officer Fanone suffered a heart attack and was knocked unconscious. After the attack, he had to undergo months of therapy and treatment before deciding to leave the force to become a commentator for CNN.

Sibick later expressed regret over his involvement in the riots, stating ‘Trump is ultimately responsible’.

Judge Jackson has not yet responded to the motion.