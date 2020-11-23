Activists Campaign To Criminalise Public Sexual Harassment In UK PlanUK/Twitter

In an ideal world, women and girls would be able to walk around wherever they pleased, unhindered by fear, threats, or creepiness of any kind.

When we talk about women being harassed on the street, we all too often brush over just how young women actually are when they first experience sexual harassment. Many are not even women at all – they are simply young girls heading out to school or to hang out with their friends.

Indeed, a harrowing 2018 study from Plan International UK found that one in three girls had been sexually harassed while wearing their school uniform, while one in seven had been followed.

Woman Walking PA

In a bid to address this issue, Plan International UK and Our Streets Now have now joined forces to launch the #CrimeNotCompliment campaign, calling for a clear law that would make all forms of public sexual harassment illegal. And it’s about time.

This would see the UK follow in the footsteps of countries such as France, Belgium and Portugal, where such legislation has already been passed.

You can watch footage for this campaign for yourself below:

As per Plan International UK, 80% of parents in the UK are worried about their daughter experiencing public sexual harassment during her lifetime, with concerns commonly beginning when she reaches the age of 11 (38%). Horrifyingly, a tenth of parents became worried about this possibility even earlier.

This issue appears to have been further exacerbated by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with more than half of young women and girls (51%) experiencing harassment over the summer months. A further one in five (19%) had suffered similar experiences during the first national lockdown.

A recent People’s Postcode Lottery poll found that parents are restricting the behaviours of their daughters due to fears over sexual harassment, with 67% of girls forbidden to walk home alone after a certain time. Another 47% are not allowed to go to certain places due to these same concerns.

That families should have to navigate around such fears and anxieties is absolutely unacceptable, and it’s clear that more needs to be done to call this sort of revolting and damaging behaviour what it is: a crime, not a compliment.

Harrassment PA

Rose Caldwell, CEO of Plan International UK, said:

Listening to the girls we work with, alongside the experiences of my two teenage daughters have made it all too clear to me, as the pandemic rages on, that public sexual harassment can no longer be ignored. This persistent and pervasive harassment of girls across the UK is completely unacceptable, but sadly not surprising. And this is something that affects not only girls, but their families, with parents worrying from a young age about the abuse their daughters face in public.

More than a third of parents (37%) stated they wouldn’t know where to report street harassment should it happen to their daughter, while 70% of parents whose daughters have experienced it didn’t make a report to the police.

It’s clear that legislation would empower parents and their daughters to take a greater stand against harassment, with 86% of parents stating that they would be more likely to file a police report if they knew that it was a criminal offence.

Furthermore, a vast majority of young women and girls (94%) believe street harassment should be made illegal, with 72% stating that they would be more likely to report it to the police if they knew it was a crime.

Caldwell continued:

What’s even more sobering is that many girls, and their parents, do not feel supported or able to report the harassment they are enduring due to a lack of information and clarity in the law. Today, we are proud to be standing with Our Streets Now and young people across the UK to demand a clear law that criminalises all forms of public sexual harassment and protects the rights of girls to a life lived without fear. Now more than ever, girls’ voices must be heard so we can meet their needs in this crisis and beyond.

The need for this legislation is illustrated by the various testimonies of young women and girls who have been made to feel unsafe while simply going about their everyday business.

Phoebe, 19, from Bristol, said:

There was one date in August where I experienced three different situations of public sexual harassment. I’m a fat woman and I was wearing a low cut top –some men seem to think that is an invitation for them to harass me. I have been catcalled on my way home. I’ve had someone try to remove my headphones to get my attention, only for him to say ‘I like your t*ts’. This isn’t acceptable. But I didn’t report my harassment because I always fear I am never going to be believed.’

Maisie, 20, from Cardiff, said:

I went out for a run when I moved back to London for university and was catcalled by a guy in a car. On another occasion I was stopped when I was walking by a bus station by a guy who wanted my number, and he grabbed my arm and wouldn’t let go. I’ve also been harassed on the tube. I didn’t report any of this as I reported one incident of street harassment when I was younger and it was never followed up. But I believe a clear law criminalising public sexual harassment, alongside better and more inclusive reporting mechanisms, would be an important step towards making a cultural shift to say that this kind of behaviour is not and never will be ok.

Of course, these accounts offer just the smallest glimpse into an issue women across the UK have to deal with every single day. A problem so common, many simply accept it as a normal part of life.

Founders of Our Streets Now, Gemma and Maya Tutton, explained:

We started this campaign because we want to create a society in which harassment is no longer a ‘normal’ part of being a girl. Public sexual harassment is a blight on the lives of women and girls in the UK and our research released today shows the urgency with which this problem must be tackled. The glaring holes in UK legislation are the best place to start. Today, we launch our solution to the problem: a specific, stand-alone criminal offence which would finally give women and girls proper, effective legal protection from sexual harassment in public. Across the world, countries have put specific legislation in place to address public sexual harassment in its entirety – the UK is lagging behind. Over 200,000 people have signed our petition calling on Parliament to recognise that this is a crime, not a compliment. Now is the time for take action. We deserve to feel and be safe in public space.

We can no longer sit back and expect girls to grow up accepting that fear and humiliation is an everyday fact of their existence.

Neither should we accept that parents and daughters, not the harassers and aggressors who cause them concern, should be the ones to change their behaviours as they go about their day.

You can find out more about this campaign here, and add your name to the petition here.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.