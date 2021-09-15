Activists Cause Motorway Chaos After Blocking M25 For Second Time This Week

@stylish_3/@insulatelove/Twitter

Police have made multiple arrests after climate protesters have blocked the M25 motorway for the second time in three days.

Insulate Britain, the climate activist group which is demanding government action on home insulation, has stopped traffic for the second time this week at two sections of one of Britain’s busiest motorways.

Demonstrators sat on the road causing massive queues of traffic after targeting Junction 23 for South Mimms in Hertfordshire and the main carriageway from Junction 8 at Reigate to Junction 9 at Leatherhead, both of which are in Surrey, The Independent reports.

The activist group have announced that 89 of its members took place in the demonstration on Wednesday, September 14, and issued a statement saying: ‘We demand credible action now.’

The statement goes on to detail more of Insulate Britain’s demands, including ‘Proper jobs for hundreds of thousands of people to start the first real step – to insulate all the homes of this country – which pound for pound gives us the biggest reduction in carbon emissions.’

@InsulateLove/Twitter

‘It is a total no-brainer and yet this government refuses to get on with the job. This is criminal negligence’, the group added.

Many people have commented on the situation following Insulate Britain’s tweeting on the matter. One Twitter user said ‘Picking on the general public is certainly NOT the way to get your message across. Yeah, we all know that some homes need better insulation but maybe you need to protest to the owners (mostly privately owned btw) and not the people trying to earn a wage…’

Another commented:

Needs to be done right though. I know a couple of people who have had their houses badly insulated by cowboy operators, and now their houses are mould traps. Both now unable to sell houses, and cannot afford to fix the problem.

‘To be honest,’ another Twitter user chimed in, ‘there seems no easy way to get the Goverment and people who to wake up and realise how desperate this situation is. Keep up the good work.’

Earlier this week on Monday, September 13, a demonstration by the same group saw five junctions of the same busy motorway blocked – resulting in an outrage from tens of thousands of drivers being stuck in huge queues of traffic.

