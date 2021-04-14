Adam Perkins, Known For Vine’s ‘Welcome To Chili’s’ Video, Dies Aged 24

swag/YouTube/lil_blizzard/Instagram

Vine star Adam Perkins has died at the age of 24.

Perkins was known for his ‘Welcome to Chili’s’ video which went on to go viral on the former, popular video sharing platform.

His twin brother Patrick confirmed the news of his passing on social media and said that Adam had died on Sunday, April 11.

See his viral video here:

Patrick wrote on Instagram yesterday, April 13, ‘My brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21. I can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, “what’s it like to be a twin?” and my response is usually, “what’s it like to NOT be a twin?”’

He continued:

Being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend.

Patrick went on to say that he will be releasing Adam’s album Latch Relay on vinyl in the wake of his death and described his brother as ‘best friend’.

Since announcing the tragic news yesterday, Patrick has gone on to post several photos of himself and his brother where people have commented their condolences.

In one photo of Adam seen on stage playing the guitar, Patrick described his twin as ‘an absolute and undeniable genius’, something he claims Adam would have hated him saying.

He wrote, ‘a genius. an absolute and undeniable genius. he would hate me calling him that, but he can’t stop me now. adam, if you’re pissed i’m calling you that, tough luck. try and stop me.’

The late viral star’s cause of death is yet to be revealed.

In addition to Patrick paying tribute to Adam, lots of fans of the late 24-year-old have also taken to social media to express their sadness of the news of his passing.

One person wrote, ‘Rest in peace to a legend. Adam Perkins, forever welcoming us to Chili’s. You will be deeply missed,’ as someone else tweeted, ‘rip adam perkins, like, forreal, you were one of my comfort people, i miss ya already friend, hope you’re welcoming people to chilis!! [sic]’.

