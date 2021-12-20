Adult Film Star Praises Billie Eilish For Sharing How Watching Porn At A Young Age Impacted Her Sex Life

Alamy

Former adult film star Randy Spears has praised Billie Eilish for sharing how watching porn at a young age ‘destroyed her brain’.

In a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Eilish spoke out about the adult film industry, saying, ‘As a woman, I think porn is a disgrace.’

When speaking to Stern, Eilish said that she ‘used to watch a lot of porn’, and revealed that she started watching porn at 11 years old.

PA Images

Eilish explained how watching the content made her feel like ‘one of the guys’ but that it ‘destroyed her brain’.

She went on to say:

I feel incredibly devastated that I was exposed to so much porn.

The Happier Than Ever singer explained that the porn she watched was often violent or ‘abusive’, and suggested that the exposure may have interfered with her wellbeing, causing night terrors.

Following this, former adult film star Spears has praised Eilish for speaking out about the industry.

Spears told TMZ that ‘Billie has a lot of guts to come out and speak her mind on an issue like this. I applaud it’.

PA Images

The former adult star added:

When we’re that young our brains don’t have the capacity to digest [adult films]. Who in their right mind would want their 7-year-old to be watching some woman with seven guys? It’s pretty despicable stuff.

Spears continued to support Eilish’s view, and explained how he could see things from her perspective, saying, ‘If your brain is still growing and you have very little life experience and you’re trying to digest that and make sense of that I can see exactly how she could feel that way.’

