Adult Models Inspired By Woman Who Sold Nudes For Bushfire Aid Now Offering Their Nudes For Donations

models sending nudes in exchange for donations to australia bushfires 1 lilearthangelk/@rileyreidx3/Twitter

The model who raised $1 million for Australia’s bushfire crisis by sending nudes in exchange for donations has encouraged other women to do the same.

Kaylen Ward, 20, decided to use her influence to encourage donations to firefighters, charities and residents tackling fires that are currently devastating the country.

The American influencer started the generous scheme last week, and had already raised $100,000 for the cause in a matter of minutes. That figure soon grew into the millions, according to Ward.

Woman who raised $1 million for Australia's bushfire crisis by sending nudes has to stop after being overwhelmed by requests lilearthangelk/Twitter

Given the 20-year-old’s massive success – she received so many requests she couldn’t keep up with them all, meaning she had to put an end to the scheme – other women have joined the cause and offered to send nudes in exchange for donations.

One such woman is porn actress Riley Reid, who posted two photos of her posing with a koala bear alongside the caption: ‘I saw first hand how horrid the #AustraliaFires are.’

She continued:

People & animals are dying & losing their homes. Please help spread awareness & donate. Email me proof of donation & I’ll send you personal photos &/or videos.

Another person jumping on board is adult content creator Jenna Lee, who again said anyone donating at least $10 to any of the fundraisers would receive a nude from her.

Since her fundraising efforts began on Saturday, January 4, Lee said she’s raised $40,000, telling the National Post: ‘We’re all real people with good hearts, so I just knew that this was going to blow up.’

She continued:

And it being totally in my realm of capabilities, I think it would have been a disservice not to do it.

Model Emma Elliot also joined the fundraising efforts, tweeting: ‘Im [sic] joining these babes to help with #AustraliaFires #AustraliaOnFire. $10 donation or more with confirmation, nude sent in DM.’

At least 25 people have died in the fires since they began in September, with more than 100 fires continuing to burn across the states of New South Wales and Victoria alone.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that the devastating bushfires raging in the country might go on for months, with temperatures expected to soar again by the end of this week.

You can donate to the Australian Red Cross here. Alternatively, you can donate to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service here, or the Queensland Fire Service here.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by these devastating fires.