Advent Calendar Of ‘High Harm’ Criminals Shared By Met Police Branded ‘Distasteful’ And ‘Disgusting’

The Metropolitan Police has sparked backlash after sharing an ‘advent calendar’ of ‘high harm’ wanted suspects across London.

It’s the second advent calendar controversy in a matter of days; this week, Tony’s Chocoloney was forced to apologise after leaving one of its calendar doors empty to highlight slave labour policies, but it ended up irritating parents and upsetting children who couldn’t get their confectionery fix before school.

This is a bit different, however. In a bid to communicate with the public via Christmas cheer, the Met shared its very own ’12 days of Christmas crime’, which was quickly criticised online.

On its official Twitter account, the Met posted a short video of a calendar graphic, before revealing its first of 12 suspects: Andrew James Claffey, 29, wanted for assault and carrying a knife.

The suspects are wanted for an array of offences, and are considered ‘high harm’ as they’re either wanted in connection with violent offences or they’re known to have a violent background.

‘With Christmas around 12 days away, we are increasing our efforts to arrest these individuals and apprehend them for their crimes. These offenders have caused harm and distress to their victims and it is our priority to arrest them to prevent them from causing further offences,’ Superintendent Thomas Naughton, of the Violent Crime Task Force, said in a press release.

Unfortunately for the Met, the calendar idea has been branded ‘distasteful’ and ‘disgusting’ on Twitter. ‘Huh, turning the celebration of advent into a mugshot parade – is it just me, or is this in really bad taste?’ one user wrote. ‘This is truly dystopian and insane,’ another wrote. ‘That wasn’t very Christmassy,’ a third wrote. ‘This is not f*cking normal,’ another added.

Freelance journalist Eve Livingston highlighted how police forces have deployed similar ‘banter’ before. ‘This distasteful campaign is made even more depressing by the fact that I wrote about it a whole four years ago when Essex Police did exactly the same thing,’ she wrote.

‘I heard all their crimes were retrospective so you weren’t going to bother,’ another wrote, referencing the Met’s refusal to investigate the Christmas party scandal at Downing Street due to the allegations being ‘retrospective’.

The full list of suspects is available to view here.