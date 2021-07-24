unilad
Aeroplane Evacuated After Teen AirDropped Photo Of Gun

by : Cameron Frew on : 24 Jul 2021 17:23
A US flight was evacuated after a teenager AirDropped a photo of a gun to other passengers on the plane.

AirDropping random photos to people is a common prank, a bit like how some still send things to a stranger’s wireless printer if it doesn’t have a password to connect.

However, this teen got himself into quite a bit of bother at San Francisco International Airport on Thursday, July 22, when his mischief led to the entire plane being deboarded.

United Airlines Flight 2167 from San Francisco to Orlando was getting ready to take off when a number of passengers said they’d received a photo of an airsoft gun on their phones, NBC News reports. An airsoft gun is a replica that shoots small, spherical bullets at a lower power, also known as a BB gun, and while not as dangerous as real guns can still cause a lot of damage.

According to airport spokesman Doug Yakel, the teen took the photo at an earlier date and didn’t have the gun with him on the flight.

The United Airlines flight was held up by a teenager. (PA Images)PA Images

All the passengers were asked to get off the plane ‘out of an abundance of caution’ and put through security again, with officials carrying out an inspection of the plane before everyone was allowed back on. The teen responsible for the prank wasn’t allowed to board the flight.

Radio host and reporter Christopher J. Beale’s mother was on the flight at the time. ‘My mom’s flight out of SFO was held on the tarmac because someone was airdropping inappropriate pictures to several passengers. Why are people like this?’ he tweeted.

