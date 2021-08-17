unilad
Advert

Afghan Athletes’ Paralympic Dreams Crushed After Being Stranded In Kabul

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 17 Aug 2021 18:56
Afghan Athletes' Paralympic Dreams Crushed After Being Stranded In Kabul@sandipseth/Twitter

Two Afghan paralympic athletes have been stranded in Kabul, and will subsequently miss the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 

Following the Taliban’s seizure of Kabul, the athletes will now be unable to represent their country.

Advert

The International Paralympics Committee made the announcement on Monday, after the military group took control of the capital city on Sunday.

Due to the restrictions imposed on travel since the Taliban‘s occupation of the city, the Committee announced that there is simply ‘no way’ for the Paralympic athletes to travel to Tokyo.

The Committee stated:

Advert

Regrettably, NPC (National Paralympic Committee) Afghanistan will no longer participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games,” International Paralympics Committee said on Monday.

Due to the serious ongoing situation in the country, all airports are closed and there is no way for them to travel to Tokyo.

Just two Afghan athletes were due to compete in the Paralympic Games. Zakia Khudadadi was set to represent the country in Taekwondo, and Hossain Rasouli was set to represent Afghanistan as a track athlete.

The moment would have been historic for the country, given that Khudadadi would have been the first female to ever represent Afghanistan in the Paralympics.

Advert

Before the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the 23-year-old said how she just wanted to ‘be there with the other athletes from the world’ and give the competition her best. ‘It is an opportunity to show my ability and I will be so proud to stand with all of those athletes,’ she said.

Rasouli and Khudadadi were due to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will commence on Tuesday, August 24 and end on Sunday, September 5.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here.

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake
News

Haiti’s Death Toll Rises To Over 1,200 Following Devastating Earthquake

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024
News

Elon Musk Says He Could ‘Probably’ Land Humans On Moon Before 2024

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims
News

Prince Andrew May ‘Try And Claim Diplomatic Immunity’ Over Rape Claims

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport
News

UK Grants Afghan Asylum Seekers Permission To Flee Taliban To UK Without Passport

Topics: News, Afghanistan, Kabul, Taliban, Tokyo

Credits

TMZ

  1. TMZ

    AFGHAN ATHLETES TO MISS TOKYO'S PARALYMPIC GAMES ... After Taliban Takeover

 