Afghan Man ‘Forced To Sell His 9-Year-Old Daughter’ In Order To Survive

An Afghan father has been left ‘broken’ and unable to sleep after having to sell his nine-year-old daughter in order to survive.

Abdul Malik and his family have been living in an Afghan displacement camp in the northwestern Badghis province for the past four years. While getting by with humanitarian aid and a small amount of money a day, their livelihoods have been crippled under the new Taliban rule.

With food in short supply, he embarked to Qala-e-Naw in search of work, to no avail. He borrowed ‘lots of money’ from other relatives, and his wife even begged other locals for food. In the end, he said he had no choice but to sell his daughter, Parwana.

‘We are eight family members. I have to sell to keep other family members alive,’ Malik told CNN, saying the sale of Parwana will only keep the family afloat for a few months. She’d pleaded with her parents to let her stay, saying she wanted to pursue education.

On October 24, the young girl was handed over to a 55-year-old buyer, Qorban, in exchange for 200,000 Afghanis (£1,614) in the form of sheep, land and cash. ‘This is your bride. Please take care of her — you are responsible for her now, please don’t beat her,’ her dad told him, who said it was ‘none of his business’ as he was paying for her.

‘She was cheap, and her father was very poor and he needs money. She will be working in my home. I won’t beat her. I will treat her like a family member. I will be kind,’ Qorban also told the outlet.

‘As I can see, we don’t have a future – our future is destroyed. I will have to sell another daughter if my financial situation doesn’t improve – probably the two-year-old,’ Malik said.

Amid rising food insecurity across Afghanistan, with more than three million children under the age of five at risk of acute malnutrition in the coming months, Parwana’s story is becoming increasingly common.

Day by day, the numbers are increasing of families selling their children. Lack of food, lack of work, the families feel they have to do this,’ Mohammad Naiem Nazem, a human rights activist in Badghis, warned.