Afghan President Fled To Dubai In A Helicopter With $169 Million In Cash
It has emerged that Afghanistan’s President, Ashraf Ghani, has been granted asylum in Dubai after fleeing Kabul in a helicopter, along with $169 million in cash.
Ghani fled the country on Sunday, August 15, as the Taliban approached the Afghan capital, leaving the Islamic militants to occupy the Presidential Palace.
It was initially unknown where Ghani had escaped to, but it’s now come to light that he’s residing in Dubai after being given asylum on humanitarian grounds.
Ghani reportedly stuffed a whopping $169 million worth of cash into the helicopter that came to pick him up, as well as allegedly taking four cars that were also filled with money.
According to Metro Online, Ghani first travelled to Tajikistan but was diverted to Oman after officials refused permission to land. He then travelled to Dubai.
While Ghani and thousands of other Afghans have fled the country, the Russian embassy is wanting to maintain a diplomatic presence in the capital city in a bid to potentially build a relationship with the Taliban.
Nikita Ishchenko, a spokesman for the embassy, said:
As for the collapse of the regime, it is most eloquently characterised by the way Ghani fled Afghanistan.
Four cars were full of money, they tried to stuff another part of the money into a helicopter, but not all of it fit. And some of the money was left lying on the tarmac.
In light of Ghani taking the large sum of cash, Afghanistan’s embassy in Tajikistan has called on Interpol to detain him on charges of stealing public wealth.
Former national security adviser Hamdallah Mohib and senior politician Fazal Mahmood Fazli have also been accused of stealing public wealth.
Prior to this news breaking, Donald Trump branded Ghani a ‘total crook’. He told Fox News, ‘I wanted [the Taliban] to get a deal done with the Afghan government. Now, I never had a lot of confidence, frankly, in Ghani. I said that openly and plainly I thought he was a total crook.’
As Ghani takes up residence in Dubai, unrest continues throughout Afghanistan where people have already been killed.
Earlier today, August 18, the Islamic militia opened fire on a group of protesters killing three people and injuring several others.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected].
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: News, Afghanistan, Dubai, no-article-matching, World News