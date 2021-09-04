Afghanistan: 17 Dead In Celebratory Gunfire As Taliban Claims It’s Taken Control Of Rebel Occupied Panjshir

PA Images

At least 17 people are said to have died in celebratory gunfire in Kabul as the Taliban claims to have taken control of Panjshir.

Panjshir marked the last rebel province of Afghanistan, meaning the Taliban would have total control of the country if its claims of the takeover are true.

Advert 10

The Panjshir valley, north of Kabul in the Hindu Kush, was formerly used as a resistance stronghold against the Soviets in the 1980s and against the Taliban in the 1990s, and when the insurgents took over last month an armed resistance gathered once again in the area.

PA Images

Rebels are said to dispute claims the Taliban had triumphed over the resistance forces in the Panjshir Valley, though reports from two Afghan news agencies cited by The Independent revealed the deaths and said a further 40 people had also been injured.

One Taliban commander, quoted by Reuters, commented: ‘By the grace of Allah Almighty, we are in control of the entire Afghanistan. The troublemakers have been defeated and Panjshir is now under our command.’

Advert 10

However, in a clip posted online, former vice president and one of the leaders of the opposition Amrullah Saleh said the resistance had not given in.

He commented: ‘There is no doubt we are in a difficult situation. We are under invasion by the Taliban. We have held the ground, we have resisted.’

Claims of the fall of Panjshir comes after reports of heavy fighting and casualties in the valley, which is one of Afghanistan’s smallest provinces.

Advert 10