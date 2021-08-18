Afghanistan: A British Man Had A Gun Put To His Head While Trapped In Kabul With Family

@SabrallahZ/Twitter/Shanthi Senadheera/Facebook

After flying out to Afghanistan last month for a wedding, a British man has claimed he had a gun put to his head.

Sabrallah Zahiri and his family had flown out from London’s Heathrow airport on July 19 to attend the wedding and was set to return this Monday, August 16.

However, the family soon became stuck in Kabul due to the ongoing chaos as the Taliban took over Afghanistan’s capital city over the weekend.

Zahiri tried to leave the city with his family, however, while attempting to do so, ended up being held at gunpoint.

The family, who are from Hounslow, tried to leave Kabul by car. However, Zahiri was intercepted and held at gunpoint as thieves took his vehicle.

‘They said ‘you have to give me the key’. I said ‘why, it’s my own car not the government’s car?’ and they said ‘we don’t care’ and they put a gun to my head and I said ‘okay, take it”, he told Sky News.

The wedding in Afghanistan took place on August 8 and was attended by 11 British nationals, including two young children, aged two and eight. Two newlywed brides also have visas to remain in the UK. Subsequently, all 13 people are now trying to fly back from Kabul.

According to Zahiri, the British consulate told him to stay put until they have further details.

He expressed his frustration at trying to call them for more information, but being told ‘you have to wait, you have to wait’.

The family are resultantly stuck in their apartment, where they can see the Taliban from their window. It is reported that some of the family members have been left distressed by the sight of gunmen climbing over fences towards them.

While the Taliban declared an ‘amnesty’ across the country and urged women to join its government, fears have been rising for the safety of Afghan women and girls. The militant group may have vowed women will be permitted to work and study to university level, but there have been reports of the Taliban marking the doors of prominent Afghan women, including bloggers and activists, with paint.

Furthermore, it has been reported that Taliban fighters shot and killed a woman for not wearing a burqa.

It is uncertain when Zahiri and his family will be able to return home to Hounslow.