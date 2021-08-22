Afghanistan: Afghan Mother Gives Birth While On Evacuation Flight From Kabul

@AirMobilityCmd/Twitter

An Afghan mother has given birth during an evacuation flight out of Kabul, with the child having been delivered aboard the aircraft.

According to a statement tweeted by the Air Mobility Command, the mother had been travelling from an Intermediate Staging Base in the Middle East on August 21. While still on the US Air Force C-17 flight, she went into labour and began to have complications.

It was at this point that the aircraft commander made the decision to descend in altitude in order to increase air pressure within the aircraft, a decision that ultimately ‘helped stabilize and save the mother’s life’.

After the plane landed at Germany’s Ramstein Air Base, airmen from the 86th MDG came aboard the craft and delivered the baby girl in the cargo bay.

Photographs taken moments after the birth show medical support personnel from the 86th Medical Group helping the mother and her family off the plane.

The woman and her newborn daughter were then taken to a nearby medical facility where they are thankfully understood to be in a ‘good condition’.

US and UK troops have been carrying out evacuation missions in Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban takeover, with Ramstein Air Base acting as one of the key transit points for those fleeing Taliban rule.

As announced by the White House on Saturday, August 21, the US military has so far airlifted approximately 17,000 people from the international airport in Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International airport.