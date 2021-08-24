Afghanistan: Biden Poised To Trade War Lord For Last US Hostage Held By Taliban

PA/United States Drug Enforcement Agency

President Joe Biden is said to be considering a trade with the Taliban.

It’s believed the Biden administration will pardon Afghan drug trafficker Bashir Noorzai, in exchange for an American hostage, Mark Frerichs, who was abducted last year.

Frerichs is thought to be the last American hostage taken by a Taliban-aligned militia.

He was abducted in January 2020 by a group believed to be associated with the Haqqani network, who have connections with the Taliban.

Meanwhile, Noorzai has been behind bars for 16 years. He was arrested and charged with trying to smuggle more than $50 million worth of heroin into the US in 2005.

It’s said that Noorzai was an early supporter of the Taliban, but went on to seek diplomacy with the US as the war in Afghanistan progressed. At one point, he handed over 15 truckloads of weapons, including some 400 anti-aircraft missiles, that the Taliban had hidden on tribal land, The New York Times reports.

Despite his supposed cooperation and the US’s promise to hold talks with him as a result of his help, Noorzai’s lawyers said the country went back on its agreement and arrested him anyway.

The Taliban have since called for his release.

Now, it’s reported that Biden is considering swapping Noorzai with Frerichs on the basis that the Taliban can prove that Frerichs is still alive.

Speaking to Newsweek, a government official who wished to remain anonymous, said:

We are eager to explore ways to bring Frerichs back. But these explorations are predicated on receiving a recent proof of life. The bottom line is that any progress moving forward lies in receiving a proof of life.

The idea of the swap is supported by Frerichs’ sister, Charlene Cakora, who said getting her brother back was worth more than keeping Noorzai behind bars.

‘The Taliban clearly have wanted Noorzai for years, and I can tell you that our family wants Mark back. While I don’t like the idea of letting a drug trafficker go, I can understand that the war is ending and they deserve to have him back the way we deserve to have Mark. If that is what it will take, then I support it,’ she said.

The reports of the potential exchange comes after CIA Director William Burns reportedly met with the Taliban in Kabul yesterday, August 23.