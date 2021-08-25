Afghanistan: Boris Johnson Makes Cash Offer To The Taliban

PA Images

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put forward a large cash offer to the Taliban, if they follow a number of conditions.

It comes amid concerns over the safety of Afghan residents in the lead-up to August 31, when the US plans to withdraw its troops and effectively put an end to the UK’s evacuation efforts, as previously warned by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace.

There have also been fears for women’s wellbeing under the militant group’s new regime; initially appearing to be more progressive than its past days, there have already been reports of violence against women, with one reportedly killed for not wearing a burqa, and fighters said to be stopping people wearing ‘westernised’ clothing.

Johnson held an emergency G7 meeting last night, August 24, with world leaders to discuss the alarming situation in Afghanistan. Just yesterday, it emerged Taliban fighters are now stopping people from going to the airport in Kabul, despite evacuations continuing until the end of the month.

In a bid to secure ‘safe passage’ for those who want to leave the country, even after the deadline, Johnson has offered to unfreeze funds for the country’s new leaders.

‘Today the G7 agreed a roadmap for future engagement with the Taliban. If those huge funds are going to be unfrozen eventually for use by the government and people of Afghanistan, then what we’re saying is Afghanistan can’t lurch back into becoming a breeding ground of terror, Afghanistan can’t become a narco state, girls have to be educated up to the age of 18, and so on,’ Johnson said, the MailOnline reports.

‘Those are important things that we value as G7, those are things that unite us in the West, those are things for which we fought for years in Afghanistan, and for which people in this country gave their lives. The point that was made today by G7 leaders is that we remain committed to those values and we remain committed to Afghanistan.

‘But the number one condition that we are insisting upon is safe passage beyond the 31st, beyond this initial phase, for those who want to leave Afghanistan.’

The International Monetary Fund reportedly blocked access to £330m in emergency reserves for Afghanistan earlier this month. While Downing Street said it was too early to say how much money would be made available, a statement from G7 leaders suggested it would largely be spent on humanitarian assistance.