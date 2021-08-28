unilad
Afghanistan: Britain Set To Finish Kabul Evacuation Operation Today, Chief Says

by : Julia Banim on : 28 Aug 2021 09:57
Britain is set to finish its evacuation of Kabul today, as announced by the chief of the defence staff.

This morning, August 28, General Sir Nick Carter said there were now ‘very few’ civilian evacuation flights arriving from Kabul to the UK, and that the final remaining UK forces will now have to withdraw.

Sir Nick also cautioned that Britain is ‘not out of the woods yet’, as the final flights prepare to leave.

kabul airport (PA Images)PA Images

Admitting that not everyone will be able to get out, Sir Nick said, ‘Not a day passes where I don’t have a tear in my eye over that.’

Sir Nick explained that the final stages of the withdrawal and evacuation were the ‘hardest phase’ of the military operation, adding that ‘a lot of things can go wrong’ when the last planes leave,Sky News reports.

According to Sir Nick:

For the troops on the ground, they have to be constantly alert and constantly thinking about how they can rebut the threat.

We should all be holding our breath and thinking of the last aeroplane and what a challenge it will be for those people trying to effect their departure.

Speaking about any regrets over the withdrawal operation, the general admitted, ‘it’s not how we hoped it would end, that’s absolutely right’.

He added:

I think we have done an extraordinary job to evacuate as many as we can but I’m afraid it’s absolutely heart-breaking we can’t get everybody out.

If they are able to get out they will always be welcome but the awful fact of life is difficult decisions have to be made.

Afghanistan evacuees (PA Images)PA Images

This announcement comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to ‘shift heaven and earth’ to help people get out of Afghanistan.

If you’d like to help those who’ve been affected by the recent devastating events unfolding in Afghanistan, you can make a donation to the UN Refugee Agency United Kingdom here

