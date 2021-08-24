unilad
Advert

Afghanistan: CIA Director Held Secret Meeting With Taliban Leader In Kabul

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 24 Aug 2021 12:08
Afghanistan: CIA Director Held Secret Meeting With Taliban Leader In KabulPA

CIA Director William Burns has reportedly held a meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The meeting is said to have taken place in Kabul yesterday, August 23. The CIA is yet to confirm this, but The Washington Post claims to have received the information from unnamed officials.

Advert

If the newspaper’s information is correct, Burns will be the most senior US official to have had a meeting with the Taliban since it seized power in Afghanistan last week, according to the Independent.

CIA Director William Burns (PA)PA

It’s unknown what the pair discussed, but they’re likely to have spoken about extending the deadline for keeping US and its allies’ troops in Afghanistan.

As it stands, the deadline set for all troops to leave the country is August 31, with the Taliban having threatened consequences for not departing by this date.

Advert

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to plead with President Joe Biden to extend the deadline at the G7 summit, which begins today, August 24.

Johnson tweeted over the weekend, ‘I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.’

British troops are expected the leave Afghanistan at the same time as the US.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Doritos Pays 13-Year-Old $20,000 Following Puffy Dorito Video
Food

Doritos Pays 13-Year-Old $20,000 Following Puffy Dorito Video

Tony Blair Breaks Silence On Taliban Takeover
News

Tony Blair Breaks Silence On Taliban Takeover

Poison Control Reports Spike In Calls After Anti-Vaxxers Take Livestock Dewormer
News

Poison Control Reports Spike In Calls After Anti-Vaxxers Take Livestock Dewormer

Study On Honesty Was Based On Fake Data, Researchers Say
Science

Study On Honesty Was Based On Fake Data, Researchers Say

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Abdul Ghani Baradar, Afghanistan, CIA, Kabul, Meeting, no-article-matching, Now, Taliban, US

Credits

Independent

  1. Independent

    CIA director holds secret meeting with Taliban leader, report says

 