Afghanistan: CIA Director Held Secret Meeting With Taliban Leader In Kabul

CIA Director William Burns has reportedly held a meeting with Taliban leader Abdul Ghani Baradar.

The meeting is said to have taken place in Kabul yesterday, August 23. The CIA is yet to confirm this, but The Washington Post claims to have received the information from unnamed officials.

If the newspaper’s information is correct, Burns will be the most senior US official to have had a meeting with the Taliban since it seized power in Afghanistan last week, according to the Independent.

It’s unknown what the pair discussed, but they’re likely to have spoken about extending the deadline for keeping US and its allies’ troops in Afghanistan.

As it stands, the deadline set for all troops to leave the country is August 31, with the Taliban having threatened consequences for not departing by this date.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to plead with President Joe Biden to extend the deadline at the G7 summit, which begins today, August 24.

Johnson tweeted over the weekend, ‘I will convene G7 leaders on Tuesday for urgent talks on the situation in Afghanistan. It is vital that the international community works together to ensure safe evacuations, prevent a humanitarian crisis and support the Afghan people to secure the gains of the last 20 years.’

British troops are expected the leave Afghanistan at the same time as the US.

