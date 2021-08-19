Afghanistan: Concerns Grow As Taliban ‘Likely Has Access To Biometric Databases’

PA Images

Afghan residents already concerned about the takeover of the Taliban are now dealing with the additional worry that their biometric data may be at risk.

Thousands of people in Afghanistan have fled their homes over the last few days in an effort to escape Taliban rule, and while evacuation efforts continue, it has emerged that issues stem beyond residents’ physical safety.

Following a push to digitise databases, introduce digital identity cards and have residents use biometric data to vote, there are fears the Taliban will be able to use this technology to learn of residents’ digital history and track and target people such as those involved in the previous government.

The threat of being targeted through online data has already prompted Afghans to delete their internet histories, though residents may struggle to control how the information gathered in national databases, such as for voting, is used.

In a post shared to Twitter earlier this week, the Human Rights First group wrote:

We understand that the Taliban is now likely to have access to various biometric databases and equipment in Afghanistan. This technology is likely to include access to a database with fingerprints and iris scans, and include facial recognition technology.

Though the Taliban has spoken of efforts to create a more inclusive country following the departure of president Ashraf Ghani, Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, has still warned of ‘chilling’ curbs on human rights and violations against women and girls.

Meanwhile, Amnesty International expressed belief that thousands of Afghan residents were ‘at serious risk of Taliban reprisals’.

Human Rights First has published a guide instructing people how to delete digital history and a manual on how to evade biometrics, advising residents to bypass facial recognition by looking down, wearing things to obscure facial features or applying layers of makeup.

Though these tricks may prove useful for facial recognition, the group has noted fingerprint and iris scans were difficult to bypass, Reuters reports.

Welton Chang, chief technology officer at Human Rights First, commented: ‘With the data, it is much more difficult to hide, obfuscate your and your family’s identities, and the data can also be used to flesh out your contacts and network.’

Discussing how the data could be used against residents, Chang suggested details gathered by the Taliban may be utilised to ‘create a new class structure’, for example with job applicants having ‘their bio-data compared to the database, and jobs could be denied on the basis of having connections to the former government or security forces.’

The technology officer said it was the responsibility of the Afghan government to secure data systems in the country, though he noted US forces and its allies may have had a role in designing the systems in place.