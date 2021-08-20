Afghanistan: Facebook Takes Measures To Protect Afghan Profiles Amid Taliban Takeover

PA Images

Facebook has introduced new safety measures to protect the profiles of Afghanistan residents following fears the Taliban would use internet data to track and target them.

The takeover of the Taliban on August 15 prompted residents in the country to rush to delete their internet histories and saw organisations release advice on how to avoid being caught out by biometric data, with experts warning the Taliban could use such information to target certain people.

Welton Chang, chief technology officer at Human Rights First, suggested the insurgents may hold bias against some residents if they found connections to the former government or security forces, or if information suggested they worked in an international non-profit or they were a human rights defender.

As part of the efforts to protect Afghans from being targeted through their online data, Facebook announced this week ‘a few safety measures’ it has ‘rolled out for people in country to protect their accounts.’

The news was shared on Twitter by Facebook’s head of security policy, Nathaniel Gleicher, who explained teams have been ‘working around the clock to do everything we can to help keep people safe.’

One new measure brought in this week is a ‘one-click tool for people in Afghanistan to quickly lock down their account.’ If Afghans use this tool, people who are not friends with them online will not be able to download or share their profile photo, or see posts on their timeline.

Facebook has also temporarily removed the ability to view and search through users’ ‘friends’ lists for Facebook accounts in Afghanistan, ‘to help protect people from being targeted.’

Meanwhile, on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, the company is ‘rolling out pop-up alerts in Afghanistan with specific steps on how to protect your account.’

Gleicher went on to provide a link with instructions on how people outside Afghanistan could tighten their own visibility settings to help protect friends they may have in the country, stressing that Facebook is ‘working closely with our counterparts in industry, civil society and government to provide whatever support we can to help protect people.’

He added: ‘And we’ve stood up a special operations center to respond to new threats as they emerge. We know that no single step is enough by itself in crises like this, but we’re watching closely as the situation develops and will take steps to help protect people in real time.’

In a similar vein, professional networking site LinkedIn has also taken steps to protect its users in Afghanistan by introducing temporary measures which include ‘limiting the visibility of connections’ for members in the country.

In a statement to BBC News, a LinkedIn company spokesperson said: ‘Our team is closely monitoring conversations about developments in Afghanistan and taking action on any content that doesn’t follow our professional community policies.’